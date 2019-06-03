County Championship: Warwickshire score 181-3 in 93 overs against Notts

Nottinghamshire seamer Luke Fletcher conceded just 25 runs from 20 overs

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 181-3: Sibley 81*; Fletcher 1-25 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 0 pts, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley batted through a turgid opening day at Edgbaston as his side crawled to 181-3 against Nottinghamshire.

Sibley was unbeaten at the close on 81, with the Bears scoring at less than two runs per over - increasing their total by just 39 in the afternoon session.

Sam Hain took almost two and a half hours over his innings of 23 as he and Sibley added 57 for the third wicket.

Steven Mullaney and Luke Fletcher went for 47 runs in a combined 37 overs.

England paceman Stuart Broad was also highly economical, taking 1-33 in 18 overs.

After electing to bat at Edgbaston, Warwickshire's initial progress was steady rather than protracted, with Will Rhodes hitting three boundaries in his 15 before slicing Fletcher to second slip.

His was the only wicket to fall in the morning session as Sibley and Rob Yates (24) added 49, but the latter lost his off stump to Broad soon after lunch.

The rate of scoring slowed to a virtual standstill, with Sibley taking more than four hours to reach his half-century and Hain gleaning just a single from his first 55 balls.

The pair were eventually parted when Hain was sent back by his partner and run out by Chris Nash, but Adam Hose (17 not out) kept Sibley company until stumps.