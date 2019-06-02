Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval

Media playback is not supported on this device A catastrophic mix-up sees Quinton de Kock lose his wicket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, The Oval Bangladesh 330 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 78, Shakib 75; Phehlukwayo 2-52, Tahir 2-57 South Africa 309-8 (50 overs): Du Plessis 62, Mustafizur 3-67 Bangladesh won by 21 runs

Bangladesh stunned South Africa at The Oval to start their World Cup campaign with a fine 21-run victory.

Batting first, Bangladesh made 331 - their highest one-day total - with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 78 and Shakib Al Hasan 75 in front of a passionate crowd strongly in their favour.

The pair put on 142 for the third wicket and, although both fell in the final 15 overs, Mahmudullah helped power his side to the highest total of the tournament so far with an unbeaten 33-ball 46.

South Africa, who were sloppy in the field, threatened to complete the highest World Cup chase but lost wickets at crucial times.

Opener Quinton de Kock fell to a shambolic run-out early on, captain Faf du Plessis was bowled for 62 and Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed in the 40th over for 41.

The Proteas still had slim hope with three overs left, batsman JP Duminy at the crease and 44 runs needed - but he played on off Mustafizur Rahman for 45.

The defeat means South Africa have lost their opening two matches at the World Cup, having been beaten by England in the opener on Thursday.

More to follow.