County Championship: Michael Hogan back for Glamorgan at Northants

Michael Hogan joined Glamorgan ahead of the 2013 season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Northamptonshire v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Northampton Date: Sunday, 2 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and app.

Seamer Michael Hogan returns to the Glamorgan squad for their Championship match away to Northants.

He replaces Jeremy Lawlor in the 13-man squad after being rested for the draw away to Sussex.

But fellow seamer Lukas Carey is not fit to return because of a gluteus muscle strain.

Northants will have to make at least one change from their last game, also a draw against Sussex, with on-loan Jamie Overton returning to Northants.

The teams' most recent meeting, at Cardiff in April, ended in a high-scoring draw.

Northants: TBC

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Carlson, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen (wk), Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan.