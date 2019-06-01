Afghanistan beaten by Australia in Cricket World Cup

By Adam Williams

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bristol
Afghanistan 207 (38.2 overs): Najibullah 51, Cummins 3-40, Zampa 3-60
Australia 209-3: Warner 89*, Finch 66
Australia won by seven wickets
Scorecard; Table; Schedule

David Warner led holders Australia to a routine seven-wicket win against Afghanistan with an unbeaten 89 at the start of their World Cup defence.

Chasing a below-par 208, Warner steered his side to victory with 91 balls to spare after captain Aaron Finch helped set the tone with 66 off 49.

Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took three wickets apiece as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 207.

Najibullah Zadran (51) impressed, however, with some powerful strokeplay.

More to follow.

