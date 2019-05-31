Gary Ballance: Yorkshire batsman not focusing on England recall

Gary Ballance joined Len Hutton, who holds the record at seven, as the only other Yorkshire batsman to hit five hundreds in as many Championship matches

Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance says he does not have any expectations of a potential England recall despite a superb start to the season.

The 29-year-old's ton against Hampshire meant he has scored a century in five straight Championship games, stretching back to the final match of 2018.

Ballance played the last of his 23 Test matches against South Africa in 2017.

"If I get a chance again then great but I just want to enjoy playing cricket again," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I've been through a couple of years where I haven't really enjoyed it as much as I have before and I'm enjoying it right now.

"That's what I play cricket for. If I get [England] opportunities again down the line then great, if not, so be it."

Ballance's resurgence in form could scarcely have come at a better time, with England's top three for this summer's Ashes far from decided after mixed success at the top of the order following the retirement of Alastair Cook last year.

Ballance has already amassed 538 runs in Division One of the County Championship this season, at an average of 89.66.

The only man to have scored more is another potential England Test player, Hampshire's Sam Northeast.