County Championship: Sussex bowl out Middlesex for 138 on day one at Lord's

Sussex seamer David Wiese tore through Middlesex's top order

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one) Middlesex 138: Harris 38*; Wiese 5-26 Sussex 169-4: Salt 50; Murtagh 3-34 Sussex (3 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 31 runs Scorecard

Middlesex were skittled for just 138 by Sussex on day one as the visitors took early control of the game at Lord's.

Sussex seamer David Wiese starred with 5-26 and paceman Ollie Robinson claimed three wickets with only James Harris (38 not out) passing 20 for Middlesex.

Captain Dawid Malan, who has been in superb form this season, was one of five batsmen to edge behind for 15.

Sussex closed on 169-4, a lead of 31, with opener Phil Salt (50) one of three wickets for Irishman Tim Murtagh.

Harris gave Middlesex a late boost by removing Laurie Evans lbw for 31, but Stiaan van Zyl went to stumps on 46.