Will Tavare: Gloucestershire batsman announces retirement

Gloucestershire batsman Will Tavare
Will Tavare's uncle Chris played 31 Tests for England in the 1980s

Gloucestershire batsman Will Tavare will retire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old scored a century on his Championship debut in 2014 but has not played a first-class match for almost two years or a List A game since 2015.

He has scored just one half-century in nine innings for Gloucestershire's second XI in all formats this season.

"I've been brought up with so many of my team-mates and I will miss that changing room more than anything in the world" said Tavare.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you