Mark Ramprakash: England batting coach to leave in June

Mark Ramprakash (right) was batting coach at Middlesex before joining the England set-up in 2014

Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash will leave his role as the team's batting coach by the end of June.

It was decided in March he would not be part of England's coaching set-up for this summer's Ashes, although his contract ran until September.

The ex-Middlesex and Surrey cricketer, who played 52 Tests between 1991 and 2002, was appointed in November 2014.

"I feel the time is now right for me to move on and seek to further and broaden my career," said the 49-year-old.

"The last six years have been a hugely enjoyable time of my life. I have been privileged to be able to support, encourage and mentor the Young Lions, England Lions and the England Test and ODI teams."

The national team's coaching staff is being rebuilt after former spinner Ashley Giles replaced Andrew Strauss as managing director of England men's cricket in January.

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace left to become Warwickshire's sport director in March, while head coach Trevor Bayliss will depart when his contract expires in September.

"We both felt it was the right time for him to leave," Giles said of Ramprakash's exit.

"Mark has been an integral part of our coaching set-up over the past six years and has done an excellent job in developing players for the international arena. He is ambitious and highly regarded in the game, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his coaching career."

Ramprakash's former England team-mate Graham Thorpe, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, is set to be the main batting coach for the Ashes series against Australia.

The first Test gets under way at Edgbaston on 1 August, with the final match at The Oval starting on 12 September.