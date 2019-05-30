Cricket World Cup predictions: Who will make the final four?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019
Dates: 30 May - 14 July
Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

The Cricket World Cup is under way and we want to know who you think will reach the semi-finals after the initial round-robin stage.

Predict here and share with your friends, using #bbccricket.

Who will the reach the semi-finals?

Choose your semi-finalists and share it with friends.

