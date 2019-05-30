Alex Carey: Sussex Sharks sign Australia wicketkeeper-batsman

From the section

Alex Carey was a star performer for Adelaide Strikers in their inaugural Big Bash win last year

Sussex Sharks have signed Australia international Alex Carey ahead of their upcoming T20 Blast campaign.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has made a combined 38 appearances for his country across one-day and T20 formats.

Carey, 27, is also Australia's vice-captain at the Cricket World Cup.

Sussex Sharks head coach Jason Gillespie said: "Alex is also a world-class keeper so to have a player like him joining the Sharks is a real coup for the club."