Alex Carey: Sussex Sharks sign Australia wicketkeeper-batsman
Sussex Sharks have signed Australia international Alex Carey ahead of their upcoming T20 Blast campaign.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has made a combined 38 appearances for his country across one-day and T20 formats.
Carey, 27, is also Australia's vice-captain at the Cricket World Cup.
Sussex Sharks head coach Jason Gillespie said: "Alex is also a world-class keeper so to have a player like him joining the Sharks is a real coup for the club."