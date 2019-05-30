County Championship: Gloucestershire v Lancashire ends in weather-hit draw at Cheltenham

Gloucestershire paceman Matt Taylor took 5-57 at Cheltenham College to help earn maximum bowling points and his fifth 'five for' in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four): Gloucestershire 205: Hammond 82; Mahmood 4-48 & 68-2: Dent 30* Lancashire 244: Jones 53, Jennings 52; M Taylor 5-57 Gloucestershire (9 pts) drew with Lancashire (9 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire's winning start was ended at rain-hit Cheltenham College as, inevitably, the County Championship Division Two leaders' game with Gloucestershire ended in a draw.

The loss of the entire second and third day proved too big an obstacle to force a positive result.

Lancashire began the final day on 47-2 and at least got an extra batting bonus point before being bowled out for 244.

The hosts then reached 68-2 before hands were shaken on a draw.

Matt Taylor was the pick of the Gloucestershire bowlers on the final afternoon, taking 5-57, his best figures in Championship cricket, including the wickets of Rob Jones and England's Keaton Jennings after they had both made half-centuries for Lancashire.

The pair fell in successive Taylor overs, Jones caught behind wafting outside the off stump for 53, before Jennings was caught at slip for 52.

Cheltenham College was being used this week as Gloucestershire's county ground at Nevil Road, Bristol is being used as a World Cup venue

Lancashire, relegated in September, arrived in Gloucestershire hoping for a fourth successive win following victories over Middlesex, Northants and Worcestershire.

But, having bowled out Gloucestershire on day one, those hopes were undone when overnight rain seeped under the covers - and then the third day was entirely lost too, following further rain.

This was the second of successive matches on out grounds for Lancashire, who now host Leicestershire in Liverpool next week, their first game at Aigburth in five years.

Old Trafford is in use for the duration of the World Cup, during which Lancashire will also play their first game at Sedburgh School, across the Cumbrian border.

Gloucestershire now have a 12-day break before they too return to action at an out ground, at Arundel Castle, where they start their next game against Sussex on 11 June.