County Championship: Derbyshire beat Leicestershire for second win of season

Luis Reece
Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece took 3-47 to go with his 2-31 in the first innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four):
Derbyshire 139 & 214: Madsen 51; Abbas 3-58
Leicestershire 120 & 168: Azad 44; Rampaul 3-38, Reece 3-47
Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 65 runs
Scorecard

Derbyshire secured their second victory of the County Championship season as they beat Leicestershire by 65 runs.

The hosts, who resumed on 110-4 and needing another 124 for victory, were dismissed for 168 at Grace Road.

Any Leicestershire hopes of a second win of the summer were extinguished when they lost Dieter Klein and Lewis Hill in the space of eight balls.

Ravi Rampaul finished with 3-38 and Luis Reece 3-47 as Derbyshire wrapped up victory inside 90 minutes.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you