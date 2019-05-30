County Championship: Derbyshire beat Leicestershire for second win of season
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four):
|Derbyshire 139 & 214: Madsen 51; Abbas 3-58
|Leicestershire 120 & 168: Azad 44; Rampaul 3-38, Reece 3-47
|Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 65 runs
|Scorecard
Derbyshire secured their second victory of the County Championship season as they beat Leicestershire by 65 runs.
The hosts, who resumed on 110-4 and needing another 124 for victory, were dismissed for 168 at Grace Road.
Any Leicestershire hopes of a second win of the summer were extinguished when they lost Dieter Klein and Lewis Hill in the space of eight balls.
Ravi Rampaul finished with 3-38 and Luis Reece 3-47 as Derbyshire wrapped up victory inside 90 minutes.