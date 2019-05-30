County Championship: Glamorgan set record stand in Sussex draw

Marnus Labuschagne and Nick Selman have formed a strong partnership at the top of Glamorgan's batting line-up

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Glamorgan 186: Selman 76* & 466: Labuschagne 182, Selman 99, Douthwaite 63; Wells 5-63 Sussex 420: Brown 131, Salt 103 & 47-1 Sussex (13 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8 pts) Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne and Nick Selman set an all-time Glamorgan second-wicket record stand of 291 as they just held on for a draw against Sussex.

The home side, chasing 233 in 29 overs, ended on 47-1 when the draw was agreed at Hove.

Luke Wells' career-best 5-63 was not quite enough for a Sussex victory bid.

Labuschagne was in glorious form, stroking 31 boundaries in his career-best innings of 182 in Glamorgan's 466, while Selman made a patient 99.

Selman batted through the first innings for 76 and was finally dismissed by the 408th ball he faced in the match.

Their partnership looked to have made Glamorgan safe, only for Mir Hamza and David Wiese to claim vital wickets with the second new ball and Wells to work his way through the rest despite an aggressive 63 from Dan Douthwaite.

Both sides were frustrated by the loss of 75 overs to rain on day three, after Sussex had looked firm favourites when Labuschagne and Selman came together on day two with the visitors still 234 runs behind.

Meanwhile Sussex on-loan seamer Jared Warner has returned to Yorkshire for treatment on a side strain, but Ollie Robinson is expected to be fit to return after injury against Middlesex at Lord's.,

Glamorgan's Australian Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm very happy, it's always good when you can contribute to some sort of result though not the one we really wanted. But after five sessions we were definitely on the back foot, so to get a draw is a pretty good result.

"Over here the ball is always swinging when it's new, so those first 20-30 balls are key. I was able to manage my way through that, we had a few stoppages and you have to make sure you're 'on' each day, but it felt good out there. Nick batted very well especially in the first innings, he was a big contributor to the result.

"(On his Ashes chances) Everyone wants to play in the Ashes, there's no hiding that fact but the best thing for me is just focussing on helping my team here win each game, and if I keep the performances rolling, you never know what can happen."

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie said:

"It could have been a great finish but you can't control the weather. I thought Phil Salt's first innings was outstanding, he spoke about how he was going to improve his game plan, and he went out and implemented it well.

"He needs to go out and learn from different situations and that's a big thing for all our boys, you've got to take those lessons and not make the same mistakes- Phil did that and Browny was excellent as well.

"Our bowling in the first innings was a really good effort with all the bowlers playing their part, but the second innings was very inconsistent and it's something we need to improve."