Welsh The Hundred team could 'alienate' West Country fans - Vic Marks

An ECB 100-ball competition pilot cricket match was held at Trent Bridge in 2018

Vic Marks is uncertain if supporters from his former county Somerset or neighbours Gloucestershire will support The Hundred team based in Cardiff.

The new franchise could be called 'Welsh Fire' after it emerged the name has been trademarked.

But former England all-rounder Marks believes the new team could "alienate" those fans, regardless of its name.

"With my West Country roots I've noted the possibility of Welsh Fire," Marks, 63, told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've also noted the cast-iron certainty that this will not greatly excite people in Bristol or Taunton."

Marks believes that, even if the Cardiff franchise drafts players such as Somerset favourites Jamie and Craig Overton or Tom Banton, it may not attract supporters from their home counties.

"As far as the spectators are concerned, I think they do feel a bit alienated in the West Country of England," he said. "What they really enjoy is watching those guys play for Somerset at Taunton.

"Maybe it will catch fire in south Wales, I don't know, but I just have this feeling that you will not find any spectators crossing the bridge to watch Welsh Fire playing in Cardiff, particularly for a game that's only going to last 100 balls, whatever the franchise is called."

The eight city-based franchises, fielding both men's and women's teams, are expected to have a budget of £1.2m each and will bid in a draft system to recruit squads of 15, with players divided into salary bands.

The draft - which will include overseas players - will be held on 20 October and the competition will take place over a five-week period from July 2020, with some matches televised live on the BBC.

Marks, who played in six Tests and 34 one day internationals for England, says that while the new competition could be a hard sell to some county supporters, it will be attractive to the players.

Former England all-rounder Vic Marks played most of his first class cricket for Somerset

"I've worked out that, on average, an English county player will earn about £83,000 for five weeks' work and understandably the players will be excited by that - even if they're from Taunton and they're playing for a side called Welsh Fire," he said.

"Both at Gloucester and at Taunton there are plenty of players who would be good enough to get a place in the Welsh franchise, if they'll have them.

"Somerset have just won a trophy, albeit in a different format (the One-Day Cup) and they're top of the County Championship at the moment... equally there'll be some at Gloucester as well.

"I have a few reservations about The Hundred, full stop. Not so much the format - although I don't particularly like it - what upsets me is the structure, the schedule of the English season The Hundred is going to create.

"You're going to have the three main months of the summer, June, July and August, given over not only to T20 but the even shorter format, with all the other types of cricket being sidelined."

As well as Welsh Fire, Stobbs IP - a company specialising in branding - has applied to trademark five other names which are London Spirit, Southern Brave, Leeds Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

London Spirit is thought to apply to the franchise that will be based at Lord's.

Names mooted for the team that will play at the Oval were London Fuse, London Rebels, London Union and London X, but all four were rejected by Surrey and Kent, who are coming together for next year's tournament.

The two counties are understood to be holding out for an identity that is not based on London, meaning teams based at the Oval and Old Trafford are still without names.