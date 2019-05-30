County Championship: Skipper Jeetan Patel takes 8-36 as Warwickshire beat Surrey

Jeetan Patel (left) took 8-36 to follow Gareth Batty's 8-64, also a career-best, as 14 wickets fell to off-spin in a gripping final day at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 293 & 166-9 dec: Rhodes 54, Hain 41; Batty 8-64 Surrey 188: Foakes 57*, Patel 4-53 & 141: Clarke 51*, Patel 8-36 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 130 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire secured their first County Championship win of 2019 late on the last day at Edgbaston, beating last year's champions Surrey by 130 runs.

Bears skipper Jeetan Patel took 8-36 to inspire his side's victory after Surrey's ex-England man Gareth Batty's 8-64 earlier - career-best performances from both veteran off-spinners.

The Bears, 76-2 overnight, raced to 166-9, declaring to set 272 to win.

But Surrey, intent only on survival, were eventually bowled out for 141.

It was well into the final hour, following a two-hour rearguard action from Bears old boy Rikki Clarke, before Henry Brookes bowled Matt Dunn for a 22-ball, half-hour duck.

That left Clarke stranded at the other end on 51 - but this was a day for both his current and former team-mates Batty and Patel, as both ended with 10-wicket plus match hauls.

Patel, 39, sent down 62 overs in the match to finish with a combined analysis of 12-89, the sixth time he has performed the feat, while 41-year-old Batty's overall match figures of 10-111 was his fourth 'ten-for'.

Batty had earlier finished off with a hat-trick, claiming the wickets of Tim Ambrose, Patel and Brookes in successive balls before the Bears immediately declared to deny him the chance of four in four balls.

Where do they stand now?

Warwickshire, still without star batsman Ian Bell and England's Chris Woakes, climb off the foot of the Division One table above Nottinghamshire.

They are now within eight points of sixth-placed Surrey, who are yet to win in four attempts this season as they counter their own even longer list of injuries and unavailability.

Even a county of Surrey's resources are being stretched this summer, especially now they have three players at the ICC Cricket World Cup - Jason Roy, Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett.

Jade Dernbach is yet to play this season because of injury, while fellow fast bowler Conor McKerr is out with a bruised heel, all-rounder Sam Curran missed this game with a hamstring injury, off-spinner Amar Virdi is regaining full match fitness from a side injury and another of their England men Ollie Pope is out until late summer following a shoulder operation.

With The Oval commandeered for World Cup use, Surrey now host back-to-back home fixtures at Woodbridge Road, Guildford.

They play Somerset, starting next Monday (3 June) and then Yorkshire on (10-13 June).

The Bears are also back in action next Monday, hosting Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston.