Jamie Overton: Somerset recall fast bowler from Northamptonshire loan

Jamie Overton was due to stay at Northamptonshire until 13 June

Somerset have recalled fast bowler Jamie Overton from his month-long loan at Northamptonshire due to injuries.

The 25-year-old made two County Championship appearances for Northamptonshire, taking six wickets.

He also returned to feature in Somerset's One-Day Cup final win against Hampshire on Saturday, taking 3-48 in their six-wicket win.

Division One leaders Somerset face Surrey at Guildford in their next County Championship match from Monday.