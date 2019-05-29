The Hundred: Application for six trademarks could indicate team names

ECB coaches look on during the 100-ball competition pilot match at Trent Bridge in September

Six potential names for teams in next year's inaugural 100-ball competition The Hundred have emerged.

Stobbs IP, a company specialising in branding, has applied to trademark London Spirit, Southern Brave and Leeds Superchargers.

Applications have also been made for Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire.

While the trademark bids are for potential team names, it is not clear whether these are final titles.

The names apply to teams that will be based at Southampton, Headingley, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and Cardiff.

The Evening Standard reported that London Sprit will be the side based at Lord's.

It means teams from The Oval and Old Trafford are still without a proposed name.

Eight city-based teams will play in The Hundred over a five-week period in the summer of 2020.

The white-ball competition will be 100 balls per innings, with a change of ends after 10 balls, with bowlers bowling five or 10 consecutive balls.

The player draft for The Hundred will take place in October.