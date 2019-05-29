County Championship: Glos-Lancs game rained off again at Cheltenham College

Cheltenham College is being used this week as Gloucestershire's county ground at Nevil Road, Bristol is being used as a World Cup venue

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three): Gloucestershire 205: Hammond 82, Taylor 42; Mahmood 4-48, Livingstone 2-23, Anderson 2-25 Lancashire 47-2: Jennings 26* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (1 pt) by 158 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire's Championship game with Division Two leaders Lancashire at Cheltenham College was abandoned for a second successive day because of rain.

After inspecting the pitch, umpires Jeff Evans and Paul Pollard reported a slight improvement in the damp area caused by water seeping under the covers during Monday evening's storm.

But further rain fell and play was abandoned for the day at 14:00 BST.

Lancashire were due to resume on 47-2 in reply to Gloucestershire's 205.

Having won their opening three matches, Lancashire will now be very hard pushed to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season on Thursday's final day.