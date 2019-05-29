County Championship: Leics and Derbys set for close finish

Mark Cosgrove
Mark Cosgrove's partnership with Hasan Azad has given Leicestershire a chance
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three):
Derbyshire 139 & 214: Madsen 51; Abbas 3-58
Leicestershire 120 & 110-4: Azad 44*
Leicestershire (3 pts) need 124 runs to beat Derbyshire (3 pts)
Scorecard

Leicestershire and Derbyshire are both in with a chance of victory in a closely fought match at Grace Road.

Chasing 234 to win after bowling Derbyshire out for 214, Hasan Azad and Mark Cosgrove (28) shared a stand of 58 to help Leicestershire to 82-2.

The hosts lost Cosgrove and Colin Ackermann and were 110-4, still needing 124, when rain brought an early tea.

The players did not re-emerge, leaving Azad (44 not out) and Harry Dearden to resume the chase on day four.

