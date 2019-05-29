County Championship: Rain badly affects day three of Worcestershire v Middlesex

Rain prevented play for much of the third day at New Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Middlesex 221 & 287-6: Malan 124, Gubbins 91 Worcestershire 156: Ferguson 37; Helm 5-36 Middlesex (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 260 runs Scorecard

Middlesex were frustrated by the weather as rain meant only 21 overs were bowled on the third day of their match against Worcestershire.

Dawid Malan's unbeaten 107 on day two had taken Middlesex to 195-2 in their second innings, a lead of 260.

But Wednesday's rain at New Road meant play did not start until 16:45 BST.

England batsman Malan eventually went for 124 and others fell looking for quick runs, as Middlesex closed on 287-6 having stretched their lead to 352.

Nick Gubbins, who resumed on 72, was out for 91 having put on 201 with Malan for the third wicket.

Pears opener Daryl Mitchell told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We will have to see what Middlesex do in terms of a declaration and, when we get our chance to bat. But it will be really important to get through the new ball.

"They are a good side. We have seen that over the course of the first three days. Malan and Gubbins played exceptionally well and in the first innings they bowled very well.

"It won't be easy but I suppose the weather has given us half a chance of getting back into the game with the amount of overs we have lost."

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan told BBC Radio London:

"I really enjoyed that. Whether that was their boys being a little bit tired or the heavy roller we used, it felt like a really nice wicket.

"It was disappointing to get injured (on England duty) especially the way I did it at the time. It was a fantastic opportunity for me when I got given another chance by England to have staked my claim.

"That was unfortunate but all I can do now is score runs for Middlesex. This is only my sixth innings of the season. The challenge for me is to do it as long as I can and cash in while I'm playing well."