North West Warriors fight back after top order collapse against Northern Knights

Harry Tector and Graham Kennedy played alongside each other in last year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Day One, Three Day Inter-Provincial, Comber North West Warriors 234-7 (104 overs): Kennedy 73*; Hume 54*; Tector 3-48 Northern Knights: Yet to bat Scorecard (external site)

An undefeated eighth wicket partnership of 136 between Graham Kennedy and Graham Hume helped North West Warriors reach 234-7 at the end of day one of their Three Day Inter-Provincial against Northern Knights at Comber.

The visitors began poorly, losing their first five batsmen for just 52.

Harry Tector took 3-48 as Knights looked to swiftly end their opponents' innings.

However Kennedy took charge with Hume as they guided their side to the close.

Following their three run success in the IP50 on Monday, the visitors again won the toss and after electing to bat will be glad to have finished the first day still at the crease after most of their established batsmen had failed.

A sixth wicket partnership of 35 between Brendon Louw and Kyle Magee stemmed the collapse but the visitors were still struggling at 98-7 after 63.2 overs.

It was left to Kennedy and Hume to settle things down and they added those 136 runs from just over 40 overs.

Kennedy's tremendous effort was rewarded with his highest innings in representative cricket with an undefeated 73 which included ten boundaries.

Hume was on 54 with seven fours as Warriors now start the second day with a lot more confidence than they had at the lunch break when they were a well below pat 61-5.