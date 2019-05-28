County Championship: Leicestershire face tricky chase to beat Derbyshire

Tony Palladino
Tony Palladino (right) took his first five-wicket haul of the summer against Leicestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day two):
Derbyshire 139 & 160-8: Madsen 51
Leicestershire 120: Azad 46; Palladino 5-29, Van Beek 3-20
Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 179 runs
Scorecard

Leicestershire will face a tricky run chase to beat Derbyshire after Wayne Madsen's half-century stood out on another low-scoring day at Grace Road.

Madsen struck 51 - the only batsman to pass 50 in the match - as the visitors ended day two on 160-8, a lead of 179.

Leicestershire had earlier resumed on 55-4, responding to Derbyshire's first-innings 139 all out.

Hasan Azad was left stranded on 46 not out as they were skittled for just 120, with Tony Palladino taking 5-29.

The two sides are level on points in the Division Two table, with Derbyshire currently seventh and Leicestershire eighth.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you