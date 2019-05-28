County Championship: Leicestershire face tricky chase to beat Derbyshire

Tony Palladino (right) took his first five-wicket haul of the summer against Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day two): Derbyshire 139 & 160-8: Madsen 51 Leicestershire 120: Azad 46; Palladino 5-29, Van Beek 3-20 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire will face a tricky run chase to beat Derbyshire after Wayne Madsen's half-century stood out on another low-scoring day at Grace Road.

Madsen struck 51 - the only batsman to pass 50 in the match - as the visitors ended day two on 160-8, a lead of 179.

Leicestershire had earlier resumed on 55-4, responding to Derbyshire's first-innings 139 all out.

Hasan Azad was left stranded on 46 not out as they were skittled for just 120, with Tony Palladino taking 5-29.

The two sides are level on points in the Division Two table, with Derbyshire currently seventh and Leicestershire eighth.