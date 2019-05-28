Cricket World Cup: Jofra Archer says England fans yet to see his best

Jofra Archer has played three one-day internationals and one T20 international since qualifying for England in March

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July, 2019 Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Jofra Archer says England fans have still to see him perform at his best.

The 24-year-old fast bowler, born in Barbados to a British father, qualified to play for England in March.

Capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, Archer was selected in England's World Cup squad after playing only three one-day internationals.

"There's always more to come," he told BBC Sport. "I strive to keep getting better, personally, and the team will get better as well."

Archer benefited from a change in the England and Wales Cricket Board's eligibility criteria.

Until the ECB moved more closely in line with International Cricket Council guidelines in November, it appeared that he would have had to wait until 2022 to play for England.

Chosen at the earliest opportunity, he arrived in international cricket with plenty of experience of playing in Twenty20 leagues in India and Australia.

"International cricket doesn't feel much different," said the Sussex player. "My role hasn't changed whatever team I've gone into, so I've been lucky.

"It doesn't feel like a big transition. I've been put in pressure situations a few times playing out in India, so I think I know what to look forward to if it happens."

Archer made his England debut in a victory over Ireland in Dublin, but gave a greater glimpse of his ability with the ball during a hostile spell in the first ODI against Pakistan at The Oval.

In recent years, England have often suffered through a lack of raw pace, particularly in Tests played away from home.

Asked about the heightened interest surrounding the skills that he now brings to the England team, Archer said he was only a "little bit" aware.

"It's just cricket," he said. "If you overthink it, that's when stuff happens. You try to make it as simple as possible.

"Sometimes you feel the pressure. It's good. You know you're human. Some people might deal with it in their own way. I deal with it my way."

England begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.