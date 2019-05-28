Kent win Women's County Championship title

Tammy Beaumont succeeded Charlotte Edwards as Kent captain in 2017

Kent have emphatically clinched the Women's County Championship title, winning all six of their matches so far to confirm top spot in the table.

Captained by England's Tammy Beaumont, Kent beat Lancashire by six wickets in their penultimate game on Monday.

It is Kent's eighth title success and their first since 2016.

This could be the last Women's County Championship in its current format, as a reorganisation of the domestic game in 2020 has been widely reported.

It has already been confirmed that the Super League T20 tournament will be replaced by the new 100-ball competition - The Hundred - involving eight city-based franchises next summer.

