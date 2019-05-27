North West Warriors edge past Northern Knights in rain-hit encounter

Captain William Porterfield scored 50 for the Warriors

Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, Belfast North West Warriors 188 (50 overs):Gillespie 54; Porterfield 50; Getkate 4-28 Northern Knights 107/8 (20 overs): Wilson 40; Tector 25; Gillespie 2-14 North West Warriors won by 3 runs (D/L) Scorecard (external site)

North West Warriors claimed a thrilling win over Northern Knights by three runs on the Duckworth-Lewis system in their rain-hit Interprovincial Limited Over Cup match.

Knights were chasing 15 runs from the final six balls after the weather reduced their innings to just 20 overs.

Earlier William Porterfield (50) and Aaron Gillespie (54) shared a 100-run partnership to lead Warriors' charge.

It is the hosts' first win in this season's competition.

Captain Porterfield and Gillespie's third wicket stand of 100 appeared to have laid the platform for North West as they sought to post a big total.

However the Warriors found themselves pegged back and restricted to 188 by Knights' bowling attack, led by Shane Getkate.

Regardless, North West looked well placed for victory as they approached the ninth over having taken two wickets at the expense of just 26 runs.

After a two-hour delay, the Knights' target was cut to 111 allowing Gary Wilson to attack for 40 off 33 balls before the Ireland international was caught behind off the bowling of Gillespie in the 19th over.

Gregory McFaul removed Graeme McCarter in the final over at the Warriors saw out a priceless victory.