Cricket World Cup: England bowler Mark Wood fit to face South Africa

Wood took part in a warm-up prior to England playing Afghanistan but will not play in the match

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July, 2019 Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

England bowler Mark Wood will be fit to face South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday.

He went off in the defeat by Australia in the warm-up game on Saturday after feeling discomfort in his left foot.

The Durham bowler had his foot scanned and has been passed fit to play - although he will not feature in Monday's warm-up against Afghanistan.

Captain Eoin Morgan will bat against Afghanistan after recovering from a small flake fracture to his finger.

Morgan, who sustained the injury to his left index finger during catching drills last Friday and missed the game against Australia, will not field as a precaution so vice-captain Jos Buttler will take control when England bowl.