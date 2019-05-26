County Championship: Glamorgan make changes to face Sussex

Timm van der Gugten is back in Glamorgan's bowling attack at Hove

County Championship Division Two, Sussex v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Hove Date: Mon, 27 May Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online and app; updates BBC Sussex and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan again switch their fast-bowling attack as they face Sussex at Hove in the fourth round of the Championship.

Marchant de Lange and Timm van der Gugten replace Lukas Carey and Michael Hogan on rotation after the win at Derby.

"Don't fear them" is the message from coach Matthew Maynard.

"If we play to our potential, we're close to a match for every team in this division."

Batsman Kiran Carlson returns to the squad after missing two weeks because of Cardiff University exams, but captain Chris Cooke is a medium-term absentee with ankle ligament damage while spinner Kieran Bull has a back problem.

Glamorgan were thrashed at Hove in 2018 as they were bowled out for 85 and 88, but have won at the ground in the One-Day Cup this season.

"Against the better sides, Sussex, Lancashire, Worcestershire, if we play to our absolute potential with 10 of the 11 guys (doing well), being as disciplined as against Derbyshire, then we've got a great chance," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Lawlor, Carlson, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen (wk), Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten.