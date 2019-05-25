India v New Zealand: Virat Kohli's side thrashed in World Cup warm-up

Virat Kohli made just 18 before being bowled by Colin de Grandhomme

World Cup warm-up, The Oval: India 179 all out (39.2 overs): Jadeja 54, Boult 4-33, Neesham 3-26 New Zealand 180-4 (37.1 overs): Taylor 71, Williamson 67 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

India suffered a surprise loss against New Zealand in their first World Cup warm-up match at The Oval.

Virat Kohli's side were bowled out for 179, after initially falling to 39-4 against the new ball.

Trent Boult (4-33) and Jimmy Neesham (3-26) did the damage, with Ravindra Jadeja's 54 the only innings of note.

The Blacks Caps knocked off their target with ease - Ross Taylor (71) and Kane Williamson (67) putting on 114 for the third wicket.

Both sides return to action on Tuesday, with India facing Bangladesh in Cardiff and the Kiwis taking on West Indies in Bristol.

New Zealand's opening game in the World Cup proper is against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on 1 June, with India up against South Africa in Southampton on 5 June.