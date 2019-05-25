One-Day Cup final: Somerset beat holders Hampshire to win last-ever Lord's final

Andrew Hildreth's half-century was his 27th in List A cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup final, Lord's Hampshire 244-8 (50 overs): Northeast 56, Fuller 55*; J Overton 3-48 Somerset 245-4 (43.3 overs): Banton 69, Hildreth 69*, Azhar 45; Edwards 3-60 Somerset won by six wickets Match scorecard

Somerset cemented their place in cricket history as the last county to win a Lord's final by beating Hampshire by six wickets to lift the One-Day Cup.

Without their two England men, James Vince and Liam Dawson, holders Hampshire were outplayed to lose only a second final in nine Lord's visits.

Somerset limited Hampshire to 244-8, then reached 245-4 with 39 balls left.

Openers Tom Banton (69) and Azhar Ali (45) put on 112 before James Hildreth's unbeaten 72 sealed the win.

For Somerset, it was only the eighth trophy in their history, their first since winning the Twenty20 in 2005 and their first at Lord's since 2001.

After so many near misses in recent years, and having found it hard to match their golden age of success in the great days of Ian Botham, Viv Richards and Joel Garner, it also heralds a potential era of dominance for the resurgent West Country club.

They lead the County Championship - which they have never won - by two points from Hampshire and have already publicly set their sights on matching Warwickshire's unique achievement 25 years ago of a domestic treble.

More to follow.