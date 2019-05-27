County Championship: Wickets tumble on day one at Leicestershire

Mohammad Abbas (right) and Chris Wright both took three wickets for Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one): Derbyshire 139: Madsen 47; Abbas 3-38, Wright 3-39 Leicestershire 55-4: Ackermann 18; Palladino 3-3 Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 84 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire bowled Derbyshire out for 139 but then had their progress checked as 14 wickets fell on day one.

After winning the toss, only four Derbyshire batsmen reached double figures - with Wayne Madsen's 47 the only score of note at Grace Road.

Seamers Mohammad Abbas and Chris Wright both took three wickets, as the visitors were skittled before tea.

Leicestershire also found run-scoring difficult and closed on 55-4, as medium-pacer Tony Palladino took 3-3.

Palladino bowled nine tight overs, including six maidens, with the Foxes scoring at less than two runs an over.