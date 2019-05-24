England in South Africa 2019-20
December
17-18 Tour match (opponents TBC), Benoni
20-22 v South Africa A, Benoni
26-30 1st Test, Centurion
January
3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town
16-20 3rd Test, Port Elizabeth
24-28 4th Test, Johannesburg
31 Tour match (opponents TBC), Paarl
February
1 Tour match (opponents TBC), Paarl
4 1st ODI, Cape Town
7 2nd ODI, Durban
9 3rd ODI, Johannesburg
12 1st Twenty20 international, East London
14 2nd Twenty20 international, Durban
16 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion
