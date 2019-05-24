Cricket World Cup: England captain Eoin Morgan suffers injury in training

Morgan has led England to the top of the ODI rankings

England captain Eoin Morgan will have a precautionary X-ray on a finger injury suffered less than a week before the start of the World Cup.

Morgan took a knock to his left index finger during catching drills as his side prepared for a World Cup warm-up game against Australia on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said he would be "going to hospital after practice".

England open the World Cup against South Africa on 30 May.

Morgan became England captain in 2015 and has been key in implementing his side's attacking approach, which has lifted them to the top of the ODI rankings.

The 32-year-old has played 222 ODI's and averages 39.64, with 12 tons and 45 half centuries to his name.

England are the favourites to win the World Cup on home soil and claim the trophy for the first time, having lost in the final three times - in 1979, 1987 and 1992.