Ireland v West Indies: Aussie-born Raack enjoying life in the green jersey

Celeste Raack cites compatriot Shane Warne as her cricket idol

Leg-spinner Celeste Raack has moved from Australia and put her career as a physiotherapist on hold in order to play for the Ireland women's team.

The Sydney-born 25-year-old, whose late grandmother was Irish, is in the squad to face West Indies in a three-game T20 series in Dublin starting on Sunday.

"My grandmother would've been happy to hear I was planning on living in Dublin and playing for Ireland," said Raack.

"We always had a very strong Irish accent in the house."

Raack was a rookie with the NSW Breakers before moving to Hobart at 19 to join the Tasmanian Tigers.

In 2018, with the encouragement of retired international Isobel Joyce, who played for Tasmania and the Hurricanes in 2017, Raack headed to Dublin to play a season in the Toyota Super 3s.

Ireland head coach Aaron Hamilton selected Raack in Ireland's T20 World Cup squad in last October and she made her debut against Pakistan a month later.

Raack was named last month as one of the inaugural six recipients of professional contracts for women cricketers in Ireland.

"It is a very exciting time for women's cricket in Ireland," she added.

"I'm really looking forward to starting off against the West Indies and it'll really help us see what we're doing well and what we need to work on over the coming months."