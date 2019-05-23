County Championship: Kent batsmen frustrate Surrey in draw

It was a frustrating final day with the ball for Surrey

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Beckenham (day four): Surrey 439 & 280: S Curran 80, Borthwick 58; Milnes 4-74 Kent 294 & 352-8: Dickson 91, Kuhn 81, Mulder 68*; Clarke 3-67 Kent (10 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts) Scorecard

Kent batted out the whole of the final day against defending champions Surrey to earn a draw at Beckenham.

The hosts resumed on 46-1 having been set an unlikely target of 426 and first-innings century-maker Sean Dickson led the way with 91.

Captain Heino Kuhn also made 81 before fellow South African Wiaan Mulder (68 not out) saw Kent to 352-8 and safety.

Surrey have now drawn their first three County Championship matches in 2019 and are 38 points behind leaders Somerset.

They still have a game in hand, at bottom side Warwickshire starting on Monday, before hosting Somerset at Guildford on 3 June.

But the south London side may be without England all-rounder Sam Curran, who pulled up before lunch with a suspected hamstring injury and was unable to bowl for the rest of the day.

It may not have made much difference against a Kent side that showed plenty of resilience with the bat once the target was out of reach.

Opener Dickson, who made 318 at Beckenham in 2017 and 128 on Tuesday, looked certain for another century when he was snaffled down the leg-side by the keeper off Rikki Clarke (3-67).

Kuhn was also caught behind when well set off Morne Morkel (3-86) to leave Kent 263-6 shortly after tea.

But battling knocks from Alex Blake, Darren Stevens and Harry Podmore in support of 21-year-old debutant Mulder staved off defeat for the hosts.