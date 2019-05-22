David Willey: Tim Bresnan backs Yorkshire team-mate to 'show England what they're missing'

Willey helped England to a 4-0 series win over Pakistan but was left out of their World Cup squad

Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan has backed David Willey to "tear it up" for the county after being left out of England's World Cup squad.

All-rounder Willey was left out of the 15-man squad despite featuring heavily in the side over the past four years.

Bresnan told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's massively disappointing for Dave.

"He won't let it affect him; in fact he's probably got the attitude to come back in for Yorkshire and tear it up and show England what they're missing."

The 34-year-old added: "It's the pinnacle of your career, playing in World Cups and Ashes series, and Dave being white-ball only, he'll have been sweating on this for four years.

"He'll be absolutely gutted, anyone would be, but I doubt that he has any other thought in his mind than absolutely nailing it for Yorkshire."

Yorkshire have won two of their first three County Championship matches but were knocked out of the Royal London One-Day Cup in the group stage, with Willey appearing in four games.