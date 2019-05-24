One-Day Cup: Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald aims for Lord's win

Aneurin Donald played for England Under-19s

Welsh batsman Aneurin Donald is targeting a Lord's cup final win with Hampshire this weekend and a future England call-up.

Donald joined Hampshire from Glamorgan last summer and is playing his first full season with the south coast county.

The 22-year-old is hoping to help Hampshire defend their One-Day Cup title against Somerset.

"It is great to get into a cup final in my first full year here," said Donald.

"Hampshire have been quality over the last few years in the 50-over format and it is nice to be able to slot into the top of the order and get some runs.

"The prospect of being able to win a trophy within the first year is fantastic. That was a massive part of my move and to be hopefully rewarded straightaway is a bit of a treat."

The 50-over final at Lord's looks to be the last showpiece event in its current format with the domestic game set to be revamped next season, including the introduction of the new Hundred competition.

"It is going to be great day to be involved in a big crowd at Lord's and playing for silverware," said Donald.

"Being part of the last 50-over tournament in its current form at this famous ground will be pretty special."

Hampshire will be without England duo James Vince and Liam Dawson, who have been named in England's World Cup squad.

"It is a massive blow and there is no getting around it," said Donald.

"We knew it was coming and hopefully we have the strength in depth to cope with it."

Donald's ultimate ambition is to play for England, with fast bowler Simon Jones the last Welsh-born player to achieve this goal. The batsman says he has been inspired by watching Vince and Dawson at close quarters.

"Being around two guys who have been called up to the World Cup squad has just ignited those ambitions even more," said Donald.

"They have put performances on the board in county cricket year after year and to witness that first hand shows me where I need to go.

"If I can follow in their footsteps a few years down the line that would be unbelievable."

Hampshire captain James Vince made 76 in his last Test innings for England against New Zealand in March 2018

Donald says he has no regrets about his move from Wales.

"Professionally it was a no-brainer," said Donald.

"We are sitting nicely in Division One and walked through the 50-over group stages.

"The set-up there is fantastic and I have fitted in well. There is so much quality around you, which you learn off."

The Swansea-born batsman has had to bide his time but is now also part of the county championship side in Division One as well as a regular in limited over cricket.

"I started my first few games down the order, which I knew was going to happen because they had an international top order," said Donald.

"I knew the opportunities would come with James and Liam being called up by England.

"I got my chance at the top of the order and got a couple of scores.

"It has worked out well for me. I have been given some opportunities down here.

"I feel like I have done pretty well so far and want to become a bedrock of this team for future years."