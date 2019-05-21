Cricket World Cup: England reveal 'retro' kit for tournament on home soil

Joe Root
England's World Cup kit is a similar colour to the one they wore in 1992, when they last reached the tournament final
Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali
England are the top-ranked one-day side and are the favourites to win this summer's tournament
Liam Plunkett, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler
England Test bowler Stuart Broad tweeted: "A beautiful kit to lift the World
Jofra Archer
Pace bowler Jofra Archer was added to the final World Cup squad after impressing in the ODIs against Pakistan and Ireland
Eoin Morgan
Captain Eoin Morgan is England's most capped one-day player
Jason Roy
Batsman Jason Roy was named player of the series against Pakistan
Moeen Ali
All-rounder Moeen Ali played at the 2015 World Cup
Joe Root, Liam Plunkett, Danni Wyatt and Jason Roy
England also host the multi-format Women's Ashes later this summer
Joe Root, Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy
England begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 30 May

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you