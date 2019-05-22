County Championship: Cullen leads Glamorgan to win over Derbyshire

Tom Cullen made his first class debut for Cardiff MCCU in 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day four) Derbyshire 378 & 213: Reece 111, A Hughes 82, Madsen 47; Douthwaite 4-48 Glamorgan 346 & 248-8: Hemphrey 75, Root 68; Rampaul 5-94; Cullen 51* Glamorgan (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (7 pts) by 2 wickets Match scorecard

Glamorgan collected their first Championship win of the season as they beat Derbyshire by two wickets in a thriller in Derby.

Wicketkeeper Tom Cullen was their hero with a career-best 51 not out to steer Glamorgan home at 248-8.

The visitors looked beaten at 162-7, but Cullen, Andrew Salter (26) and Lukas Carey (9*) launched a comeback.

West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul (3-55 and 30) looked to have put Derbyshire in a winning position.

Rampaul shared his second last-wicket half-century stand of the match with Anuj Dal in the morning to increase the target, before sharing the first five wickets with Tony Palladino.

Glamorgan looked unable to put together a partnership until the late heroics of Cullen, who was playing only his fifth Championship match because of an ankle ligament injury to captain Chris Cooke, sidelined for at least five more weeks.

An assault of short-pitched bowling from Logan van Beek, who at one point had a backstop in a bizarre field, failed to pay off as Cullen and Carey inched their way to victory in a fine game of fluctuating fortunes which went deep into the final evening.

Glamorgan wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Cullen told BBC Sport Wales:

"We wanted to just bat time, get somewhere close and take it deep, Lukas and Salts batted beautifully and we knew if we could bat 20 overs after tea, we would be there or thereabouts- we weren't panicking.

"I haven't played many games, every game I've really wanted to make a contribution to a winning performance, there were really good performances from everyone, it's brilliant.

"Cooky's captain and a great player, all I can do is make sure that if this (injury) situation happens then I'm ready to go."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard added:

"It's one of those games where it's unfortunate that some-one had to lose because it was just such a brilliant game of cricket, it ebbed and flowed but we kept on fighting with Salter, and Cullen was exceptional in his first game of the season to fight as he did, terrific effort.

"He and Dan Douthwaite took their opportunities, Douthwaite with a couple of nice scores and his (second-innings) spell was a game-changer, so the boys will take a lot of confidence going down to Sussex."

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:

"When we came off at tea, we were in a strong position but we knew it was going to be difficult, the wicket didn't go up and down when the ball got softer.

"Generally at Derby on day four the wicket will turn but it didn't as much as we were used to so we had to look for alternative methods and having Logan, we went for aggressive, short (pitched), hostile tactics although it didn't quite pay off.

"We're trying to develop people that play cricket in the right way, and if we keep playing the game the way we are, on the surfaces we're on at home, with the attitudes we have, I'm sure the results will come."