County Championship: Lancashire beat Worcestershire by six wickets

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas scored his third half-century of the Championship campaign to guide his side to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Worcestershire 172 & 154: Fell 40; Gleeson 5-37 Lancashire 201 & 127-4: Vilas 60*; Leach 2-26 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Lancashire held their nerve to beat early promotion rivals Worcestershire by six wickets at Old Trafford.

The Pears added five runs to their overnight total before Richard Gleeson (5-37) removed Joe Leach, leaving the visitors 154 all out - a lead of 125.

Lancashire lost Haseeb Hameed early on and went from 30-1 to 32-4 as Liam Livingstone departed first ball.

But Dane Vilas (60 not out) and Rob Jones (31 not out) guided the hosts to victory after lunch on day three.

Lancashire extend their 100% winning record in Division Two, ending Worcestershire's perfect start to the County Championship campaign.