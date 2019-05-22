County Championship: Phil Salt ton keeps Sussex on top at Northants

Phil Salt (left) hit three sixes to rapidly extend Sussex's advantage

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Sussex 422 & 292-4: Salt 122, Van Zyl 52*, Brown 51*; J Overton 2-58 Northamptonshire 368: Vasconcelos 83, Cobb 62; Wells 2-18 Sussex (8 pts) lead Northamptonshire (6 pts) by 346 runs with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Phil Salt scored a quickfire century to press home Sussex's advantage over Northants on day three at Wantage Road.

The opener reached three figures off 91 balls and was out for 122 before tea, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.

Stiaan van Zyl and Ben Brown then each hit unbeaten fifties with Sussex 292-4 at close, a lead of 346 runs.

Earlier Northants avoided the follow-on as Luke Procter (49 not out) and Nathan Buck (51) added 70 for the ninth wicket to get them to 368 - a 54-run deficit.

Sussex captain Brown, who made 156 in the first innings, could well opt for an early declaration on Thursday to put pressure on Northants to save the game.

The hosts were again without Luke Wood, who retired not out after being struck on the helmet and showing signs of concussion on day two, with substitute Brett Hutton replacing him.

Northants already have no Alex Wakely, the skipper pulling out after an overnight accident going into Tuesday's play.