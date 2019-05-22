County Championship: Gloucestershire beat Durham by six wickets

James Bracey
James Bracey saw Gloucestershire home with an unbeaten 25
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three):
Durham 158 & 132: Bancroft 40; Shaw 3-31
Gloucestershire 174 & 119-4: Hammond 36; Salisbury 3-41
Gloucestershire (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by six wickets
Scorecard

Gloucestershire knocked off the 53 runs they required to ease to a six-wicket win over Durham on day three at Chester-le-Street.

After resuming on 64-1 with a target of 117, the visitors lost three wickets before James Bracey (25 not out) saw them to 119-4.

Seamer Matt Salisbury finished with 3-41, but the damage had been done on day two when Durham were skittled for 132.

They have now lost their first four matches and are bottom of Division Two.

The victory was Gloucestershire's first of 2019, having drawn their opening two fixtures.

