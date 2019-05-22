County Championship: Somerset complete 49-run win over Warwickshire at Taunton

Lewis Gregory took the wicket of Olly Hannon-Dalby to complete victory for Somerset

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Somerset 209 & 164: Overton 36*; Norwell 7-41 Warwickshire 135 &189: Hain 92*; Gregory 4-48 Somerset (20 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 49 runs Scorecard

Somerset beat Warwickshire by 49 runs at Taunton to consolidate their lead at the top of the County Championship.

The hosts began day three needing four more wickets and were frustrated by the Bears' lower order before wrapping up victory after two hours' play.

The visitors' target of 239 proved too much as they were dismissed for 189.

Numbers 10 and 11, Liam Norwell and Oliver Hannon-Dalby, hung around with Sam Hain, who finished 92 not out in a losing cause for Warwickshire.

Lewis Gregory (4-48) took the match-winning wicket, Hannon-Dalby edging to Craig Overton at gully.

Second-placed Yorkshire are not in action this week and, regardless of third-placed Hampshire's result against Nottinghamshire, Somerset's third win in four matches this season means they will end this round of fixtures as Division One leaders.

Warwickshire have lost all three of their games since returning to the top flight, although they gave Somerset a fright before finally succumbing to defeat.

They were still 119 runs short of their target with only two wickets remaining following the losses of Henry Brookes and captain Jeetan Patel early on the third day.

But Norwell lasted 37 balls for his 13, while Hannon-Dalby resisted alongside Hain for more than 17 overs.

Somerset's next game is against Surrey at Guildford, starting on 3 June, while Warwickshire are back in action on Monday at Edgbaston against the defending champions.