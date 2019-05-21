Cricket World Cup: England have 'best opportunity' to win - Michael Vaughan

England won their recent one-day series against Pakistan 4-0

England's one-day side have "the best opportunity in my time" to win the World Cup this summer, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

The hosts have confirmed their 15-man squad for the tournament, which begins on 30 May.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer, who impressed in the recent ODIs against Pakistan, has been included in the squad.

"This England squad is the best I've seen. They have earned the right to be favourites," Vaughan told BBC Sport.

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran and Hampshire off-spinner Liam Dawson were also included.

David Willey and Joe Denly were named in England's provisional squad in April but missed out on the final 15.

"I feel for Willey, he hasn't really let England down, but it's the nature of international sport that you have to be ruthless," Vaughan, 44, said.

"You have to pick who you feel is the right 15 and I feel they've got it right.

"I think we're in for a special World Cup - world-class players, world-class teams - and I think England will be right at the heart of it."

'Long time since we've been this well prepared'

England beat Pakistan 4-0 in their recent five-match one-day series and began their summer with a win over Ireland in Malahide.

Willey, who featured against Pakistan, tweeted that he was "absolutely gutted" to miss out on selection but was "still 100% behind the lads".

Sussex bowler Archer has played just three ODIs but impressed with his pace, particularly in the rain-affected match at The Oval.

Top-ranked team England, who open the tournament against South Africa at The Oval, have never won a global 50-over trophy.

They reached the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992 but went out in the group stages four years ago, prompting an overhaul of the way they approached one-day cricket.

Their biggest global trophy to date is the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010.

"It's the best opportunity in my time for England - I remember 1992 as a youngster, watching that final at college," Vaughan said.

"They got to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy two years ago but didn't get over the line on that occasion. "

"They've got to see that as a real positive experience and if they get into the semis again, play smart cricket."

Test captain Joe Root, who is also in the one-day squad, said England had "adapted their game" since the Champions Trophy in 2017, where they lost to eventual winners Pakistan.

"It's been a long time since we've been this well prepared going into a major tournament," Root told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It feels like everything is falling into place nicely. It's just about performing at the right times now."

England squad

Eoin Morgan (capt, Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (wk, Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (wk, Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).