Sri Lanka too strong for Scotland in rain-affected ODI

Scotland had to bat through the worst of the Edinburgh weather

Second one-day international, The Grange, Edinburgh Sri Lanka 322-8(50 overs): Karunaratne 77, Fernando 74, Mendis 66, Wheal 3-49 Scotland 199 (33.2/34 overs): Munsey 61, Cross 55; Pradeep 4-34 Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

George Munsey's gallant 61 was not enough as Scotland fell to a rain-affected loss to Sri Lanka.

The visitors made 322-8 at The Grange in Edinburgh, with Scotland eventually losing by 35 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on 199 all out.

After a 90-minute weather delay, play resumed with the hosts given seven overs to reach an improbable 103.

Munsey led the charge either side of the unscheduled break but the tail fizzled out after his departure.

Having hit three sixes and six fours in a 42-ball knock, Munsey played on to give Nuwan Pradeep the third of his four wickets (4-34).

Scottish openers Matthew Cross (55) and Kyle Coetzer (34) put on 51 for the first wicket but Calum MacLeod, who made 100 in the narrow DLS loss to Afghanistan 10 days ago, fell to a sharp Pradeep delivery for one.

When Craig Wallace went for 18 in the 20th over umbrellas had already started going up. Cross and Munsey then batted on for six more overs as it got wetter and wetter.

Sri Lanka, who had lost eight successive one-day internationals before rain wiped out any play in Edinburgh on Saturday, got off to strong start with their top three all passing 50.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (77) and fellow opener Avishka Fernando (74) were both dropped as they shared a stand of 123, with Kusal Mendis adding another 66.

The reintroduction of Brad Wheal (3-49) in the 34th over halted the momentum for a while, although Lahiru Thirimanne's 44 not out kept the scoreboard ticking on, with the final two overs yielding 35 runs.

Munsey's swashbuckling gave hope to those who stayed on after the rain but the match ultimately fell away from Scotland, even with Sri Lanka leaving out star bowler Lasith Malinga.