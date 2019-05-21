Ireland v Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad hits century as visitors level series

Mohammad Shahzad's century put Afghanistan on course for a big total at Stormont

Second (of two) one-day international, Belfast Afghanistan 305-7 (50 overs): Shahzad 101, Rahmat 62; Adair 3-71 Ireland 179 (50 overs): Stirling 50, Balbirnie 34; Naib 6-43 Afghanistan win by 126 runs Scorecard

Mohammad Shahzad struck an 87-ball century as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs to draw level in their two-game ODI series in Belfast.

Shahzad shared a 150 second wicket stand with Rahmat Shah (62) to help the visitors reach 305 in 50 overs.

The hosts never looked likely to threaten Afghanistan's total despite Paul Stirling's 55-ball half century.

Gulbadin Naib took six wickets as Afghanistan made short work of Ireland's lower order.

After defeats by West Indies and Bangladesh in the recent Tri Nations, Ireland's bowling attack led them to an impressive win in the opening ODI on Sunday.

Mark Adair made an early breakthrough when Noor Ali Zadran (5) picked out Boyd Rankin, bringing Shah to the crease.

The second wicket stand was eventually ended by Andy McBrine in the 31st over but by then considerable damage had been done to Ireland's attack.

The bowlers were made to suffer further as Najibullah Zadran made the most of his side's already healthy total to pile on an additional 60 runs from 33 balls to bring Afghanistan's innings to an end.

