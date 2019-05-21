County Championship: Douthwaite spell rescues Glamorgan at Derby

Billy Root top scored for Glamorgan in their first innings with 68

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day three) Derbyshire 378& 171-9 Madsen 47; Douthwaite 4-33 Glamorgan 346: Hemphrey 75, Root 68; Rampaul 5-94, Reece 3-53 Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (6 pts) by 203 runs Match scorecard

Debutant Dan Douthwaite bowled Glamorgan back into the game as Derbyshire slipped to 171-9, a lead of 203 going into the final day.

Douthwaite was too quick for the middle order with a four-wicket spell, aided by three catches from keeper Tom Cullen.

Glamorgan now face an achievable run chase after a strong comeback.

Earlier West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul claimed his first Championship five-wicket haul for Derbyshire.

Douthwaite (39) and Cullen (40) also did well the bat, adding useful runs for the seventh wicket before both fell to Rampaul.

Derbyshire had looked dominant early in their second innings with Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen adding 80 in quick time, before David Lloyd had both caught at slip, allowing Douthwaite his chance to put the home side on the back foot.

A match which looked destined for a draw now seems certain to produce a positive result, thanks to eight wickets falling after tea.