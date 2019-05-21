County Championship: Somerset on course to beat Warwickshire at Taunton

George Bartlett's run out of Tim Ambrose left Somerset four wickets away from beating Warwickshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 209: Hannon-Dalby 5-18 & 164: Overton 36*; Norwell 7-41 Warwickshire 135: Overton 5-31 & 103-6: Hain 43*; Gregory 2-26 Warwickshire (3 pts) require 136 more runs to beat Somerset (4 pts) Scorecard

Somerset are favourites to complete victory in a low-scoring Division One contest with Warwickshire after a second wicket-filled day at Taunton.

Warwickshire closed on 103-6, needing 136 more runs to win.

Earlier, Craig Overton (5-31) helped the hosts earn a first-innings lead of 74, with the Bears all out for 135.

Liam Norwell (7-41) ripped through Somerset's top order, but late runs from Overton (36 not out) got them to 164, leaving Warwickshire 239 to win.

Sam Hain will resume unbeaten on 43, but Tim Ambrose's run out in the closing overs - inflicted by a superb direct hit from George Bartlett at point - tipped the balance firmly in Somerset's favour.

Seventeen wickets had fallen on day one and that pattern continued on a bowler-friendly surface, with 19 more falling under sunny skies on day two.

Early Division One leaders Somerset needed only 30 minutes on the second morning to take Warwickshire's three remaining first-innings wickets, with Overton claiming the two he needed for a five-wicket haul.

Liam Norwell ended with match figures of 9-92 on his Warwickshire debut

The hosts then set about extending their advantage but Norwell, making his Championship debut for the Bears after joining from Gloucestershire, was in inspired form with the new ball.

Azhar Ali and James Hildreth both fell without scoring, while wicketkeeper Ambrose took a stunning catch diving to his left to dismiss Bartlett off the bowling of Henry Brookes before lunch.

Lewis Gregory was bowled by Norwell with the first ball after the interval, becoming the seamer's fifth scalp of the second innings, which he wrapped up when last man Jack Leach nicked a rising ball behind to Ambrose.

The Bears' run chase began badly, with Will Rhodes and Rob Yates both edging Gregory behind in the 6.2 overs bowled before tea and spinner Leach then preventing Dom Sibley (24) from registering a century in a seventh consecutive first-class match.