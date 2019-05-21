County Championship: Lancashire benefit as 14 wickets fall on day two against Worcs

Two wickets before the close boosted Lancashire's hopes of victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Worcestershire 172 & 149-9: Fell 40; Gleeson 4-35 Lancashire 201: Livingstone 69, Vilas 39; Parnell 5-47; Morris 4-52 Worcestershire (3 pts) lead Lancashire (4 pts) by 120 runs Scorecard

Lancashire made late breakthroughs against Worcestershire as 14 wickets fell on day two at Old Trafford.

After resuming on 88-5, Liam Livingstone (69) helped the hosts rally to 201 all out - and a lead of 29 runs - as Wayne Parnell ended with 5-47.

The Pears fell to 99-7 in their second innings before Ed Barnard (18) and Parnell (25) led a recovery.

But both players departed before stumps as Worcestershire closed on 149-9, only 120 runs ahead.

Livingstone and Dane Vilas (39) put on 98 for Lancashire's sixth wicket in the morning before Parnell removed them both and Charlie Morris (4-52) cleaned up the tail as the Red Rose county lost their final five wickets for 15 runs.

Tom Fell (40) and George Rhodes (26) were the only men in the Worcestershire top six to make double figures as the visitors struggled to build a second-innings lead.

Barnard and Parnell appeared well set in the evening session but the former was bowled by a leg-break from Livingstone and Richard Gleeson (4-35) then picked up the wicket of Parnell with the final delivery of the day.

Both sides had won their opening two Division Two matches heading into the game.