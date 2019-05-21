County Championship: Durham facing fourth straight loss of 2019 against Gloucestershire

Josh Shaw is on loan at Gloucestershire from Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 158 & 132: Bancroft 40; Shaw 3-31 Gloucestershire 174 & 64-1: Hammond 30* Gloucestershire (3 pts) need 53 more runs to beat Durham (3 pts) Scorecard

Durham were left facing the prospect of a fourth consecutive County Championship defeat this season after leaving Gloucestershire with a target of just 117 at Chester-le-Street.

Gloucestershire were bowled out for 174 in their first innings after resuming on 120-5 to earn a slender lead of 16.

But Durham's batsmen struggled for a second time, slumping to 132 all out.

Gloucestershire closed on 64-1, requiring a further 53 runs to beat Division Two's bottom side.

Matt Salisbury had visiting captain Chris Dent caught behind late on, but it is unlikely to affect the result.

Earlier, Durham's Australian captain Cameron Bancroft (40) looked to be guiding his side to a decent second-innings total at 91-4, but he was needlessly run out and the rest of the batting line-up folded.