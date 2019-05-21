World Cup: England name Jofra Archer, Tom Curran & Liam Dawson in squad

Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Liam Dawson have been named in England's World Cup squad, with David Willey and Joe Denly missing out.

Barbados-born Archer, 24, qualified to play for England in March and is chosen after playing only three one-day internationals.

That left one further pace-bowling place in the 15-man squad and Surrey's Curran has edged out left-armer Willey.

England have opted for the specialist spin of Hampshire slow left-armer Dawson rather than the all-round option of Denly.

Led by Eoin Morgan, the hosts, who have never won the World Cup, will start the tournament as favourites.

They begin their campaign in the opening match against South Africa at The Oval on 30 May.

England squad

Eoin Morgan (capt, Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (wk, Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (wk, Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Willey and Denly were named in England's provisional 15-man squad in April, alongside batsman Alex Hales.

Hales was dropped after serving a suspension for reportedly failing a recreational drugs test and his place, as expected, has gone to James Vince.

Archer, who has a British father, was also absent from the provisional squad, but was given the chance to impress in the one-off win in Ireland and the 4-0 series victory over Pakistan that followed.

Capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, the Sussex player particularly caught the eye with a hostile new-ball spell in the abandoned first game against Pakistan.

Archer joins Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Curran as pace bowlers in the squad.

With all-rounder Ben Stokes also bowling seam, coach Trevor Bayliss felt that seven fast bowlers was too many, meaning Willey was squeezed out.

He can be considered unfortunate, after featuring heavily in England's rise to the top of the International Cricket Council rankings since they were knocked out of the 2015 World Cup in the first round.

Indeed, of all of the players to have made more than 40 appearances for England since the last tournament, only Willey and Hales are not included this time.

In March, Willey was asked about the prospect of Archer being chosen in England's World Cup squad and said: "It's a group of players that have been together for three or four years that have got us to number one.

"And there's a reason for that. Whether someone should just walk in at the drop of a hat because they are available, whether that's the right thing, I don't know."

Yorkshire's Willey misses out despite bowling a crucial spell at the end of England's second ODI win against Pakistan in Southampton.

However, swing is an important part of his armoury and with the white-ball offering precious little assistance to bowlers, England have opted for the slower balls and trickery of Curran.

Denly is primarily a batsman who can bowl some leg-spin. His initial inclusion was a bid to give England flexibility and cover in a number of areas.

He had limited opportunities to impress in the series against Pakistan, bowling six wicketless overs and making 17 in his only innings.

And, with Vince in the squad as the first-choice reserve batsman, England have decided that Dawson is a better alternative to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Dawson has been in excellent form during Hampshire's run to the One-Day Cup final, taking 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat.

Neither he nor Vince will be available to play in Saturday's final at Lord's.

England play warm-up matches that do not have ODI status against Australia in Southampton on Saturday and Afghanistan at The Oval on Monday.